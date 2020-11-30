Celebrity chef wins $1 million on 'Who Wants to be a Millionaire' for Houston-based food charity

Appearing on the Sunday, Nov. 29 episode of "Who Wants to be a Millionaire," Chang became the first celebrity in the show's 20-year history to win the $1 million prize when he correctly identified that Benjamin Harrison was the first president to have electricity in the White House. Here's the winning moment:
ICYMI...#WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire pic.twitter.com/eVKfSRvQ1P— Millionaire TV (@MillionaireTV) November 30, 2020
Even better, his efforts benefitted the Southern Smoke Foundation, the nonprofit started by Houston chef Chris Shepherd that provides cash assistance to restaurant workers in crisis.
