Celebrity chef wins $1 million on 'Who Wants to be a Millionaire' for Houston-based food charity

Celebrity chef David Chang lied to his podcast audience. Turns out, he was the best after all.

Appearing on the Sunday, Nov. 29 episode of "Who Wants to be a Millionaire," Chang became the first celebrity in the show's 20-year history to win the $1 million prize when he correctly identified that Benjamin Harrison was the first president to have electricity in the White House. Here's the winning moment:



Even better, his efforts benefitted the Southern Smoke Foundation, the nonprofit started by Houston chef Chris Shepherd that provides cash assistance to restaurant workers in crisis.

