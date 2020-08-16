texas news

3 officers shot while responding to call at home in Cedar Park, Texas

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KTRK) -- Three officers were shot while responding to a call in Cedar Park, Texas, police confirm.

According to a series of tweets posted on the Cedar Park PD's official Twitter page, the three officers were shot and have been sent to a nearby hospital.

Cedar Park PD Asst. Chief Mike Harmon said all three officers are stable.

"Thank you to everyone who has expressed their concern," he wrote on Twitter at 5:49 p.m. on Sunday.



Multiple law enforcement agencies are reportedly at the scene. The suspect is barricaded inside, according to police.



Cedar Park is located about 26 miles northwest of Austin.
"This remains a very active scene," read a tweet from the police department.


Officials are asking people who live in the area to remain inside as law enforcement continue their investigation.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texasofficer injuredpolice officer injuredtexas newsshootoutofficer involved shootingshootingpolice officer shotpolice officerinvestigationinvestigations
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TEXAS NEWS
Amber Alert discontinued for 5 kids last seen 4 days ago
COVID-19 patient marries fiancée at San Antonio hospital
Need help? Submit your questions about COVID-19 relief
Vanessa Guillen: Timeline of soldier's death and legacy
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Neighbor captured after missionaries stabbed in home invasion
3 men wanted in connection with fatal bar shooting
Texas investigating high rate of positive COVID-19 tests
Man involved in road rage beating sought by authorities
Motorcyclist flips over in crash in north Harris Co.
Conroe man identified as lake drowning victim
Universities shed jobs in preparation for financial hit
Show More
Landry's wants to help you cook at home with new meal kits
Husband attacks great white shark that bit his wife
4 Baytown family members killed in west Texas crash
Search canceled for missing Houston man
Sct'd storms Sunday night, cool front approaches
More TOP STORIES News