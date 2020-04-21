Coast guard searching for 4 adults, 3 children in Cedar Bayou

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- The Coast Guard is searching for seven people who may be missing in Cedar Bayou in unincorporated east Harris County near Baytown.The search will resume as soon as the sun rises Tuesday.A mayday radio call was sent out around 9:40 Monday night about a vessel taking on water with four adults and three children on board.After the report, all radio communication was lost.The Coast Guard launched a helicopter crew and a small boat crew to search the area.Officials are now asking other boaters to be on the lookout.