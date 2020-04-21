Coast guard searching for 4 adults, 3 children in Cedar Bayou

By
BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- The Coast Guard is searching for seven people who may be missing in Cedar Bayou in unincorporated east Harris County near Baytown.

The search will resume as soon as the sun rises Tuesday.

A mayday radio call was sent out around 9:40 Monday night about a vessel taking on water with four adults and three children on board.

After the report, all radio communication was lost.

The Coast Guard launched a helicopter crew and a small boat crew to search the area.

Officials are now asking other boaters to be on the lookout.

Follow TJ Parker on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
baytownsearchcoast guardboatingmissing childrenmissing person
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people killed while crossing street
Infant hospitalized after being shot in northeast Houston
Trump says he'll 'temporarily suspend immigration' amid COVID-19
Here's why you're seeing flares at Exxon in Baytown
3.1 earthquake rattles part of West Texas
COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries county-by-county
Oil price drops below $0 a barrel for first time ever
Show More
Need a job? You may want to try looking in these industries
Local seniors are getting creative in celebrating their proms
Patchy fog possible Tuesday morning, more storms Wednesday
Jersey Village mother of 2 dies from coronavirus
Happy Birthday, Queen Elizabeth! Photos through the years
More TOP STORIES News