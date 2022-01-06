CE King High School under investigation after reports of 2 bullets found on hallway floor

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Reports of two bullets found in the hallway of the C.E. King High School campus have prompted what officials call a "secure response" late Thursday morning.According to Sheldon ISD, school administrators and law enforcement are using the secure response to properly search and investigate further the reported discovery."We are not aware of a weapon on campus at this time," a district spokeswoman said in a statement released just before 11 a.m. "This secure protocol allows us to do our due diligence to further investigate these reports."Officials clarified, though, that a lockdown is not currently happening.Families of C.E. King students were informed of the situation and students are safe, the district added.SkyEye flew above the campus as authorities began investigating. While the activity at the school appeared to be calm, several law enforcement vehicles and a K9 unit were seen outside.The campus is located not too far from the East Sam Houston Tollway, south of Garrett Road, in northeast Harris County.