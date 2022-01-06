high school

CE King High School under investigation after reports of 2 bullets found on hallway floor

EMBED <>More Videos

2 bullets reportedly located on CE King High School hallway floor

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Reports of two bullets found in the hallway of the C.E. King High School campus have prompted what officials call a "secure response" late Thursday morning.

According to Sheldon ISD, school administrators and law enforcement are using the secure response to properly search and investigate further the reported discovery.

"We are not aware of a weapon on campus at this time," a district spokeswoman said in a statement released just before 11 a.m. "This secure protocol allows us to do our due diligence to further investigate these reports."

Officials clarified, though, that a lockdown is not currently happening.

Families of C.E. King students were informed of the situation and students are safe, the district added.

SkyEye flew above the campus as authorities began investigating. While the activity at the school appeared to be calm, several law enforcement vehicles and a K9 unit were seen outside.

The campus is located not too far from the East Sam Houston Tollway, south of Garrett Road, in northeast Harris County.

This is a developing story. All updates can be found in this article.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhigh schoolinvestigationinvestigations
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HIGH SCHOOL
Teen hopes to walk without crutches for high school graduation
North Shore defeats Duncanville to claim Texas championship title
Katy ISD creates online portal for concerns over library books
Sign then state: An unforgettable week at North Shore High School
TOP STORIES
At least 63 Texans accused of taking part in Capitol insurrection
LIVE: Washington marks a year since violent Jan. 6 insurrection
Crews search for reported missing person near Missouri City lake
New Year's resolution to get hired? Join the ABC13 job fair
24-year-old mom killed during 1st night out since son's birth
Another cold front arrives tonight, storms return Saturday
Couple with COVID-19 dies while holding hands
Show More
Deputy constable involved in crash with suspected impaired driver
Astros postpone preseason FanFest indefinitely due to COVID surge
HPD unaware girl was headed to hospital when they arrived, chief says
Houston's home sales are No. 1 in master-planned communities
Full RodeoHouston 2022 concert lineup finally revealed
More TOP STORIES News