fishing

CCA STAR Tournament adopts new style after impacts from winter freeze

EMBED <>More Videos

CCA STAR Tournament adopts new style after impacts from freeze

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The CCA Texas STAR Fishing Tournament is currently still underway in the Galveston Bay but with a few changes in its format this year.

In years past, 60 tagged redfish were released along the 600 miles of the coastline. Due to the winter freeze impact on certain fish species, the CCA changed the format for the first time in 31 years.

In an effort to give certain species time to recover, fish like flounder, gafftop, sheepshead and speckle trout were not part of this year's tournament.

The CAA did release upward of 200 redfish with red, blue and green tags. Each tagged division gives the angler a different prize package if caught.

"The bays are going to be active," said Bill Kinney, the director of the tournament. "We're excited about the migration of people coming out of the lockdown, picking up fishing as a great family pastime."

The other major change is CCA adopted a catch, clip and release style this year. When an angler catches a tagged redfish, they will then clip the tag off the fish, release the fish back into the water and take the tag to the weigh station to register the fish for the CCA.

"This year we are releasing 180, pushing 200, so their chances just tripled," said Kinney.

The first five anglers to catch a red-tagged fish win a Ford F150, a Haynie boat and a trailer.



The first three to catch a blue-tagged fish win a Mowdy 22-foot V-Hull boat and a trailer.



The first three to catch a green-tagged fish win a 19-foot Shoalwater boat and a trailer.



"Get out there and get them," said Kinney.

The tournament runs through Labor Day, but you must be a CCA member and must be registered to win the prizes.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsgalvestonfishfishing
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FISHING
Fish with fangs caught in Massachusetts pond
Cape Cod shark: Man catches great white while fishing in MA
Bolivar Peninsula fisherman reels in 110-inch shark
Lake Conroe busier than ever in final weeks of summer
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
What's next for Braves-Astros? Answering key questions after 2 games
Native American group calls out MLB for Braves' use of tomahawk chop
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Show More
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
More TOP STORIES News