Man caught on video threatening Home Depot employee with gun in Sugar Land

EMBED </>More Videos

A man with a gun was caught on video threatening a Home Depot employee.

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) --
Authorities are asking for your help in finding a man who pointed a gun at an employee during a theft at the Home Depot in Sugar Land.

Police were called to the store on June 25 around 11:45 a.m. Employees told police that a man had left the store with power tools and pointed a gun at the cashier.

While pointing the gun at the cashier, the suspect told her to remain quiet, investigators said.

Police believe the suspect is also responsible for a similar crime at another Home Depot in Houston hours earlier.

The suspect is described as a white male, about 5'8" tall and 140 pounds. He was wearing a long-sleeve blue colored shirt and light-colored jean shorts.

Police believe he left the store in a black Dodge Durango.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sugar Land Police Department at 281-275-2540.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
theftSugar Land
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Show More
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
HELP WANTED: This is who's hiring in Houston
100 companies hiring at 2-day job fair in Stafford
Digital Deal of the Day
Dynamo and ABC13 to help honor Harvey's 'second responders'
More News