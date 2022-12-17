40 cats living in roach-infested hoarder house rescued by Houston Humane Society

The Houston Humane Society said a woman who was trying to provide a home for the animals grew overwhelmed. They said some of the animals displayed signs of malnourishment.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Humane Society rescued 40 cats from a west Houston hoarder house on Friday after they say a woman who was trying to provide a home for the animals grew overwhelmed.

The nonprofit animal shelter conducted the seizure with Precinct 5 Constables and Harris County animal cruelty investigators, who had been trying to contact the tenant at the property.

HHS said the the felines were living under a roof infested with feces, urine, roaches, and flies.

They also said the animals did not have an adequate access to food and water, with some even displaying signs of malnourishment along with other skin issues.

The animals remain in the care of the HHS and will be assessed by the veterinary team Friday.

Harris County Animal Cruelty Taskforce asks that you report any cases of animal cruelty, abuse, neglect, and abandonment to 927PAWS.org or by calling 832-927-PAWS.

