Longtime Houston artist sheds light on darkness of Alzheimer's with new charitable event

By Steven Devadanam
HOUSTON, Texas -- Tuesday, June 21 holds special significance to many as the summer solstice, which has been dubbed "The Longest Day" as the day on the calendar with the most hours of sunlight and the official start of summer.

But the 21st also marks the day when people across the globe choose to fight the darkness of Alzheimer's Disease by raising money through a charity of their choice. Here in Houston, longtime artist, Caryn Landauer is shedding light on the issue through her art sale appropriately also called "The Longest Day" on June 21 and Saturday, June 25. On those two days, 25% of all sales from her Spring Branch gallery Landauer Art will benefit Alzheimer's/dementia research.

Landauer is making the entire gallery inventory available for sale. Items include photography, photo restoration (giclee prints on canvas, metallic canvas, fine art paper, etc.), and original artwork on wood, canvas, or paper. Many of the works are by Landauer and her mother, Ruth, also a longtime artist and volunteer director at Houston Hospice for 30 years.

