Mom killed in New Caney crash leaves gaping hole in family's life: 'She was just kind and loving'

"She just has that smile, you know, and the laughter," said her husband, Ron Hardy. "She was just kind and loving and she loved my boy and she loved my daughter with everything."
Carol's heart and love was felt by every life she touched.
"I know her the best and I couldn't even describe how good she is," said Ron.
Carol was killed when a wheel flew off another vehicle and onto her windshield as she was driving on the Eastex Freeway last week in New Caney. The accident happened around 7:15 p.m. on the freeway near Roman Forest Boulevard.
Ron, whose been married to Carol for almost 25 years, told Eyewitness News she loved being a mom and was the biggest fan of all her kids' activities. She and her husband have a 19-year-old son and a 13-year-old daughter.
"My son trains six days a week for baseball. My daughter plays softball, volleyball, cheer," said Ron.
Carol, he says, was there for everything. According to authorities, Carol and her son Kayden were on the way home from the teen's baseball game in Lufkin the night of her death. Carol died and her son received stitches in his hand.
Troopers said the crash is still under investigation. Ron said the pain he felt inside and the pain of notifying loved ones was heartbreaking. He said he first called his mother-in-law and then his sister-in-law.
"To have to call my sister-in-law and hear that, and the last person I had to tell was breaking a 13-year-old girl's heart," he said.
While this family mourns the loss of an incredible woman, her spirit lives on and is driving her son to keep pushing.
"My son ... he is goal-driven and he will hit his goal," said Ron.
Cayden is set to go to college in August where he's committed to pitch with a goal of making it to the majors. Their son credits his parents for his drive and his success.
"I'm so proud of him. He's been so strong," said his father.
Carol's smile, her love and her kindness is something that will always be there.
"She's with Jesus and she's with her dad now," said Ron.
Loved ones have set up a GoFundMe to help the family with expenses.
