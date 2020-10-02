Carnival Cruise Line cancels all cruises out of Galveston through 2020 due to COVID-19

GALVESTON, Texas -- Carnival Cruise Line is canceling most U.S. sailings through the end of this year.
It's the latest sign that the cruise industry's recovery from the coronavirus pandemic could still be many months away.
The company said it's canceling sailings from all ports except its home ports of Miami and Port Canaveral, Florida, but it stressed that it still might not sail from those ports in November and December.
Carnival's announcement came the day after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention extended a ban on large cruises in U.S. waters through Oct. 31.
The no-sail order, initially issued in March, was set to expire on Sept. 30.
