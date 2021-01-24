Carnival Cruise Line extends US trip cancellations through April

Carnival Cruise Line has been working to notify guests of additional cruise cancellations, extending its pause in U.S. departures through April 30, in an effort to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.The company also announced it canceled Australian operations through May 19, according to a press release."Our guests and travel agent partners continue to express their loyalty to Carnival and their desire to get back on our ships as soon as they can, and we are heartened by the booking demand and activity we continue to see. We are certainly committed to welcoming them back as quickly as possible, but unfortunately we have determined it's going to take a while longer, and the situation in Europe will also impact Mardi Gras' departure to the U.S., and Carnival Legend's itineraries in Europe," said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.In addition, Carnival canceled the European itineraries for Carnival Legend which were set to begin May 2021 through Oct. 31, 2021. The start date for Mardi Gras from Port Canaveral was moved and set for May 29.Guests and travel agents should be notified directly of the cancellations and will be given options for a future cruise credit and onboard credit package, or a full refund.