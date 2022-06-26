fire death

Woman asks 13-year-old son to hide her sister's body found burned in north Houston, records show

By
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman has been charged with capital murder after her sister was found burned to death on April 1 in north Houston.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

Records show Carmen White was arrested on Feb. 8 on a charge of a terroristic threat to family and possession of a controlled substance.

On April 1 at about 11:30 a.m., patrol officers with the Houston Police Department responded to an industrial metal work business at 3500 Cherry Street regarding a burned body found by a witness who notified a railroad employee, who then called police.

Autopsy results identified the body as Cynthia Cervantes, Carmen White's sister.

Traveon Love, a family friend, told authorities that he noticed White's strange and odd behavior since her sister's death.

He said White became paranoid and extremely nervous on April 8 and was insisting on trading her vehicle she bought on Mar 5 because the AC was broken.

Investigators say white's vehicle, a gray Chevrolet HHR, was spotted on camera footage from Texas Blending and Warehousing on April 1.

Love was shown these images and identified the vehicle as White's, even pointed out the marks on the vehicle and a yellow dent on the driver's side and rear paper tags.

Records show Love told authorities that he knew that White killed her sister.

Apparently, White was mad that Cervantes called the police on her. Love said he found out about Cervantes' murder from her mother, Linda Linzy, on April 8.

According to documents, Cervantes called the police on Feb. 7 for the incident involving White.

Documents show, White asked her ex-boyfriend, Justin Cal, and his girlfriend to help move the body, but he declined.

Records state that White then asked her 13-year-old son to help, and he did because "he feared what (White) may do to him, so he gave in out of fear for his safety."

For updates on this story, follow Brooke Taylor on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonfatal firedeadly firewoman killedfire deathbody found
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FIRE DEATH
Wheelchair-bound mother and 2 sons die in W. Houston apartment fire
2 deadly fire victims were Galveston firefighter's children
Crews make progress in containing massive Texas wildfire
1 dead in west Houston townhome fire, officials say
TOP STORIES
2 killed after shooting at a tire shop in SE Houston, police say
Shipment carrying 150,000 pounds of baby formula arrives in Houston
2 shot, including 9-year-old at Wharton apt. complex, police say
One more hot and mostly dry day, then a pattern change next week
Man dies after being shot by 2 suspects while walking on a sidewalk
Driver shot after argument in N. Houston, wife fires back, police say
Solar patio umbrellas sold at Costco recalled after multiple fires
Show More
22 people were found dead in a South African tavern: police
Biden: G-7 to ban Russian gold in response to Ukraine war
Cop who sought GOP bid allegedly punches state senate candidate: video
Ghislaine Maxwell on suicide watch but isn't suicidal, lawyer says
Suspect detained after shooting in Tranquility Park, police say
More TOP STORIES News