UH in the mix for speedy Shadow Creek wide receiver CJ Guidry

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- High school sports are shut down until at least July 13 in the Houston area, but that won't stop one Shadow Creek High School senior from announcing his commitment.Carlton "CJ" Guidry will announce his decision among University of Houston, Texas Tech and Nebraska on July 11.Wherever he decides to go, the university program won't just be getting a football player but also a track athlete.He said his game is a little similar to wide receiver Tyreek Hill with the Kansas City Chiefs."I focus on speed, separation from the defender, catch the ball in the open field and score," said Guidry.The University of Houston made Guidry's final three.His teammate, Jalen Emery, committed to the Coogs on April 20 because he wanted his family to see him play.Could Guidry follow Emery? Stay tuned come July 11.