Sports

UH in the mix for speedy Shadow Creek wide receiver CJ Guidry

By Joseph Gleason
PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- High school sports are shut down until at least July 13 in the Houston area, but that won't stop one Shadow Creek High School senior from announcing his commitment.

Carlton "CJ" Guidry will announce his decision among University of Houston, Texas Tech and Nebraska on July 11.

Wherever he decides to go, the university program won't just be getting a football player but also a track athlete.

He said his game is a little similar to wide receiver Tyreek Hill with the Kansas City Chiefs.

"I focus on speed, separation from the defender, catch the ball in the open field and score," said Guidry.

The University of Houston made Guidry's final three.

His teammate, Jalen Emery, committed to the Coogs on April 20 because he wanted his family to see him play.

Could Guidry follow Emery? Stay tuned come July 11.

SEE RELATED STORY: No need to wait: Shadow Creek junior commits to UH Cougars
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportspearlanduniversity of houstoncoronavirusfootballhigh school sportssportshigh school footballcollege football
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Yates High School quarterback saves man's life from fire
Woman dies after falling from moving SUV in NE Houston
Fireworks show cut short after explosion and grass fire
New COVID-19 testing sites open in Houston
The COVID-19 testing process explained
Steamy Sunday ahead as rain chances ramp up this week
Tropical Depression forms west of Bermuda
Show More
WATCH: Dr Pepper Museum's July 4th 'Soda-bration' experiment
1 dead after out-of-control Corvette slams into a tree
Sugar Land 95 activist Reginald Moore dies at 60
WATCH AGAIN: Shell Freedom Over Texas fireworks show
Former officer charged in Floyd's death posts $750K bond
More TOP STORIES News