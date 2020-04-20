Sports

No need to wait: Shadow Creek junior commits to UH Cougars

By Joseph Gleason
PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- The University of Houston landed a big commitment Monday when Shadow Creek junior cornerback Jalen Emery pledged to the Coogs.

Emery is a three-star recruit who is known for his ability to cover and bring a physical nature to his position.

His parents, Tonya and Jeff, said they're excited their son is "staying home" because they are a very close family and this opportunity will give everyone in the family, especially his grandmother, an opportunity to attend his games.

Emery played in three games in the 2019 season before being sidelined with a shoulder injury. He was giving support on the sidelines when the Sharks won the state championship in December.
