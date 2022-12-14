Carlos Correa agrees to 13-year, $350 million deal with San Francisco Giants, ESPN reports

The superstar shortstop, who left Houston before the 2022 season, spent just one year in Minnesota before opting out of his deal.

SAN FRANCISCO, California (KTRK) -- Carlos Correa's superstar MLB journey from Puerto Rico took him to Houston for the first seven years of his career, then to Minnesota for what seemed like the comparative length of a cup of coffee.

Now, the one-time world champion shortstop has his next landing spot lined up.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reported late Tuesday night that the 28-year-old has agreed to a 13-year, $350 million free-agent deal with the San Francisco Giants.

An opt-out clause after the first year of his contract with the Twins, which paid him just $35.1 million in 2022, enabled Correa to try the free-agent market again for a shot at big money.

Correa's reported deal is the second richest of this free agency period after Aaron Judge, who actually was being pursued by the Giants before agreeing to a $360 million contract to remain with the Yankees.

The news of Correa's signing came after he was spotted with his former teammates in Las Vegas. Correa, Alex Bregman, Lance McCullers Jr., Kyle Tucker, and Michael Brantley reunited at a UFC event.

In terms of the Astros, the club will get to face Correa, a still-beloved Astros icon, in 2023 when the Giants visit Houston for three games, May 1-3.

