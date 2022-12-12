World Series champs Astros get VIP treatment in Las Vegas over weekend

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KTRK) -- This might swirl up rumors.

Some members of the Houston Astros spent their weekend celebrating their recent World Series win by going to, where else, Las Vegas.

But other than wining and dining at the Resorts World casino, clubbing it up at the property's nightlife spot, and seeing 18-year-old Raul Rosas Jr. become the youngest UFC fighter to win a match, the 'Stros were spotted with a familiar face, who seems to be spending a lot more time with old friends after his Houston departure.

Relive the joy and excitement of the Astros' 2022 World Series championship parade celebration in the video above.

Carlos Correa, who remains unsigned after opting out of his contract with the Minnesota Twins, joined former teammates Alex Bregman, Lance McCullers Jr., Kyle Tucker, and Michael Brantley at the UFC 282 event inside T-Mobile Arena on the Las Vegas Strip. Correa and Bregman, in particular, were singled out during the pay-per-view broadcast.

Tucker's Instagram Stories also showed himself, Brantley, Bregman, and former 'Stro, Joe Musgrove, at the event.

1 of 12

The reunion was just a sliver of what the champs did. Resort World largely played host to the group, which also included rookie David Hensley. The casino told ABC13 they kicked things off last Thursday, had dinner at the property's Carversteak restaurant and took in a Luke Bryan concert last Friday, and then lounged by the pool and were the guests of honor at Zouk Nightclub on Saturday, where Ludacris headlined. All of this went down while the players' significant others also made the trip.

SEE ALSO: Alex and Reagan Bregman go black-tie at CMA Awards a couple of days after World Series parade