Woman uses app to help track down man who allegedly carjacked her with fake gun

A woman used an app to help police find her car and the suspect accused of stealing it.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A carjacking suspect is in custody after a phone tracking app used by the victim helped police catch him on Houston's south side.

Authorities received a call around 1 a.m. Thursday from a woman who said a man with a pistol stole her car from an apartment complex on Reed Road near Highway 288.

The driver's app helped police locate the car, which was spotted by officers in the area.

The suspect refused to stop, leading police on a chase down the Highway 288 service road and then to the 610 Loop service road.

The suspect missed a sharp turn, causing him and a patrol car chasing him to end up in a ditch.

"They both went through the ditch and up on railroad tracks. The suspect jumped out, officers pursued the suspect on foot and took him into custody," said HPD Lt. Larry Crowson.

Police say the gun the suspect used was fake. They found the weapon inside the car.

Authorities are working with the district attorney to see what charges he will face.

