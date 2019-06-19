Carjacking suspect shot by police outside Burger King: TIMELINE

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo made an emotional plea to the public Wednesday while speaking about an officer-involved shooting.The events that unfolded outside of the Burger King on Bissonnet at Southwest Freeway caused panic across the area.An armed robbery suspect known to police is in the hospital after being shot by an HPD officer.The Houston Police Department responded to reports of a carjacking at Bissonnet and Kirkwood.Authorities said two men took a black Honda at gunpoint.The Westside Crime Suppression Team spotted the stolen vehicle and tried to initiate a traffic stop, but the suspect fled the scene, leading police on a short pursuit.The chase lasted only about five minutes before the suspects lost control of the Honda, crashing at Bissonnet at US-59.The driver, who was armed, was taken into custody, but the second suspect fled the scene. No officers were injured in the chase.The fleeing suspect attempted to carjack several vehicles, putting a gun in the face of a mother outside the Burger King, all in front of her 15-year-old daughter and stepdaughter.ATF agents, assisting Houston police, held the suspect at gunpoint and shouted commands for him to drop his gun.Acevedo said the carjacker ran inside the Burger King, terrorizing both employees and diners with a gun in hand.The suspect was shot when he ran out a back door and was met by officers, police said.