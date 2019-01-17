CAREERS

UPS hiring 575 workers for new delivery facility in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you're looking for a new job in the Houston area, UPS is hiring 575 workers.

The company announced Thursday that they're looking to fulfill new full-time and part-time jobs at their Willowbrook location.

"The new Willowbrook package processing facility is yet another key addition to the UPS network that connects businesses of all sizes and consumers throughout the world," said Deryl Hill, president of UPS's Red River District that includes Texas and Oklahoma. "UPS continues to increase its capacity in Texas to meet the expanding shipping needs of our commercial and residential customers across this fast-growing state."

The new 258,000 square foot building will come equipped with a retail customer service center, truck wash with a water reclamation system and an automotive repair shop that sits on a 68-acre area.

If you're interested, apply online.

