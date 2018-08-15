If you're on the fence about your next career, you might want to skim through this list with the biggest salaries first.
Glassdoor released its annual list of 25 highest paying jobs in America, and of them, tech jobs take up 13 spots. That's the most of any profession.
Five health care jobs are on the list, but there are also some new positions to consider such as strategy manager, which banks $101,754 annually.
Even though salary isn't all that matters when it comes to making a career move, it's pretty high up there on the want list for job seekers and workers. Nearly 70 percent say salary is one of the key pieces of information they look for when checking out jobs, according to Glassdoor.
Here's the full list of highest-paying jobs:
1. Physician
Median Base Salary: $195,842
2. Pharmacy Manager
Median Base Salary: $146,412
3. Pharmacist
Median Base Salary: $127,120
4. Enterprise Architect
Median Base Salary: $115,944
5. Corporate Counsel
Median Base Salary: $115,580
6. Software Development Manager
Median Base Salary: $108,879
7. Physician Assistant
Median Base Salary: $108,761
8. Software Engineering Manager
Median Base Salary: $107,479
9. Nurse Practitioner
Median Base Salary: $106,962
10. Software Architect
Median Base Salary: $105,329
11. Engineering Manager
Median Base Salary: $105,260
12. Applications Development Manager
Median Base Salary: $104,048
13. Plant Manager
Median Base Salary: $103,892
14. IT Program Manager
Median Base Salary: $102,969
15. Solutions Architect
Median Base Salary: $102,160
16. Financial Planning & Analysis Manager
Median Base Salary: $102,155
17. Data Architect
Median Base Salary: $101,900
18. Strategy Manager
Median Base Salary: $101,754
19. Systems Architect
Median Base Salary: $100,984
20. Scrum Master
Median Base Salary: $98,239
21. Consulting Manager
Median Base Salary: $97,154
22. Attorney
Median Base Salary: $96,678
23. Cloud Engineer
Median Base Salary: $96,449
24. Tax Manager
Median Base Salary: $96,175
25. Data Scientist
Median Base Salary: $96,116
