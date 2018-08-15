CAREERS

Glassdoor releases list of 25 highest paying jobs in America for 2018

Glassdoor releases list of highest paying jobs for 2018.

If you're on the fence about your next career, you might want to skim through this list with the biggest salaries first.

Glassdoor released its annual list of 25 highest paying jobs in America, and of them, tech jobs take up 13 spots. That's the most of any profession.

Five health care jobs are on the list, but there are also some new positions to consider such as strategy manager, which banks $101,754 annually.

Even though salary isn't all that matters when it comes to making a career move, it's pretty high up there on the want list for job seekers and workers. Nearly 70 percent say salary is one of the key pieces of information they look for when checking out jobs, according to Glassdoor.

Here's the full list of highest-paying jobs:

1. Physician
Median Base Salary: $195,842

2. Pharmacy Manager
Median Base Salary: $146,412

3. Pharmacist
Median Base Salary: $127,120

4. Enterprise Architect
Median Base Salary: $115,944

5. Corporate Counsel
Median Base Salary: $115,580

6. Software Development Manager
Median Base Salary: $108,879

7. Physician Assistant
Median Base Salary: $108,761

8. Software Engineering Manager

Median Base Salary: $107,479

9. Nurse Practitioner
Median Base Salary: $106,962

10. Software Architect
Median Base Salary: $105,329

11. Engineering Manager
Median Base Salary: $105,260

12. Applications Development Manager
Median Base Salary: $104,048

13. Plant Manager
Median Base Salary: $103,892

14. IT Program Manager
Median Base Salary: $102,969

15. Solutions Architect
Median Base Salary: $102,160

16. Financial Planning & Analysis Manager
Median Base Salary: $102,155

17. Data Architect

Median Base Salary: $101,900

18. Strategy Manager
Median Base Salary: $101,754

19. Systems Architect
Median Base Salary: $100,984

20. Scrum Master
Median Base Salary: $98,239

21. Consulting Manager
Median Base Salary: $97,154

22. Attorney
Median Base Salary: $96,678

23. Cloud Engineer
Median Base Salary: $96,449

24. Tax Manager
Median Base Salary: $96,175

25. Data Scientist
Median Base Salary: $96,116

Need a job? Here's who is hiring in Houston
