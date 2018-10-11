JOB FAIR

JCPenney hiring 450 seasonal associates across Houston ahead of the holiday season

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Looking for a seasonal job? JCPenney is hiring!

The retailer says it needs some extra help for the holidays, including jobs in customer service and support positions, such as cashier, replenishment specialist, SEPHORA inside JCPenney beauty consultant and more.

Seasonal associates are offered a full associate discount up to 25 percent, as well as flexible holiday scheduling.

To fill the 4,300 seasonal positions across Texas, JCPenney is hosting its second annual National Hiring Day event on Tuesday, Oct. 16 from 2-8 p.m. Management will be holding in-person interviews while making employment offers to candidates on the spot.

Potential candidates are encouraged to apply online at jcpcareers.com or in-store at one of the applicant kiosks prior to attending the event.
