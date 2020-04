Houston Museum of Natural Science furloughs 70% of staff due to shutdown

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The workforce in Houston is taking another hit as the Houston Museum of Natural Science announced Thursday it will furlough 337 employees, which make up 70% of its total staff, effective immediately.The museum said the shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on its organization.All furloughed employees will remain eligible for health insurance and other benefits until at least May 31.The organization said it has also decided that the pay of all remaining 144 employees will be reduced by at least 15%, effective immediately.Along with the museum, Houston's energy industry is struggling during this shutdown.Multiple companies, including Halliburton and Schlumberger have furloughed workers and cut executive salaries.Some economists predict the greater Houston area will see more than 150,000 job losses through the end of the year due to the coronavirus and an energy industry downturn.