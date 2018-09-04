HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Hear ye, job seekers!
The Texas Renaissance Festival will hold a two-day Job Faire on Saturday, Sept. 8 and Sunday, Sept 9. before it kicks off at the end of the month.
The festival is looking to fill more than 500 positions. During the faire, independent vendors will interview people for positions including sales of food and merchandise, food prep, games and rides and more.
If you land a gig, be prepared to look the part. Employees will be required to dress in costume and speak the King's English, as well as work nine consecutive weekends.
You'll be seen by hundreds of thousands of festival goers ready to turn back time to the 16th century.
Last year, nearly 645,000 people attended the event. RenFest hosted a record 63 weddings, along with five marriage proposals.
The job faire will be held on the festival grounds at Globe Stage located at 21778 FM 1774 in Todd Mission, Texas.
Parking is free.
Be sure to bring your photo ID and Social Security card. You should also expect to be there for at least two to four hours and dress comfortably.
An information session will be held from 9 a.m - 11 a.m., followed by individual interviews.
For a full list of details on what to expect, head to the Texas RenFest website.
The faire is open to applicants ages 16 and up. The festival starts on Sept. 29 and runs through Nov. 25.
Looking for work? Here are companies now hiring in the Houston area!