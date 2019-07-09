job fair

Join the Staff Draft: Texans hiring workers for gamedays at NRG

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Searching for a new job? Have a passion for sports and entertainment? If you said "Yes" to any of these questions, you won't want to miss a big job fair happening at NRG Stadium.

Hiring managers from the Houston Texans, Aramark, SMG and Contemporary Services Corporation will gather Wednesday to meet with job applicants.

They're hiring people interested in working part and full-time at Houston Texans home games, in addition to delivering Texas-sized hospitality at events like Disney on Ice, RodeoHouston, Monster Jam and the Nutcracker Market.

The event is from 4-8 p.m. at the West Club inside NRG Stadium.

There is free reserved parking for the event in the Teal Lot, located off Kirby and Murworth.

You must register for the 2019 Staff Draft on the Houston Texans website to participate in the job fair.
