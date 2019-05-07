Free course helping young adults find jobs in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Are you a young adult looking for work? 'Fast Pass to Work' can help! It's a two-hour course through Workforce Solutions that's ready and willing to help young adults get hired ahead of summer."Kids think they should wait until they are out of school to start looking for work. Employers want to talk to them now," said manager of Workforce Solutions Jenny Johnson.Workforce Solutions is offering the course in all 13 counties in the Gulf Coast.There are four to 10 classes every Saturday and at different times throughout the week. This makes it easy to fit into busy lifestyles."Fast Pass to Work is designed for young adults getting their first job or maybe they don't have much experience," said Johnson. "We help them learn how to talk to employers, skills that pay the bills, how to talk about their social media and what their goals are."Skills recruiter Cynthia Sertuche believes youth need to take advantage of the course."I think it's an awesome deal. They don't teach it anymore in class and everything has changed so much," said Sertuche. "This is a great advantage for the kids."Hiring events will take place immediately following some of these classes with an opportunity to make up to $10 an hour this summer.To register all you have to do is send a text to 40691 with the hashtag #GetPaid2019. Classes are taking place right now.