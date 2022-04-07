jobs hiring

Jobs in STEM on the rise, and ABC13 is here to help you land one this summer

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're looking for a summer job or a career in STEM, ABC13 is hosting a virtual job fair where you can land a job or learn how to get in the industry.

For nearly two years, ABC13 has partnered with Workforce Solutions to host a weekly Who's Hiring job fair. During that time, we've helped hundreds land jobs, and learn about programs.

Our latest virtual event takes place Thursday at 10 a.m. You can watch on our website or wherever you stream ABC13.

There are several jobs paying at least $14 an hour. On Wednesday, Space Center Houston received a $1 million donation to boost its STEM programs.

Science, technology, engineering and math careers are on the rise. By 2030, STEM careers are expected to grow by 10.5%.

During our virtual event, we will feature jobs in STEM-related fields, including a drone operator position. There are a number of other positions as well, including opportunities to land a summer job. With school almost out, experts said now is the time for teenagers to look for a summer job.


To preview the positions, visit Workforce Solutions, and look for the "as seen on ABC13" section. Participants can apply for jobs through social media or through the Workforce Solutions website. Participants can apply for jobs through social media or through the Workforce Solutions website.

There's also an ABC13 hotline that people can call to apply for jobs and receive free career help at 713-243-6663.

