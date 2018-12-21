Authorities want drivers to be aware after card skimmers were found at a southwest Houston gas station.The Texas Department of Agriculture says they found a skimmer in one of the gas pumps at the Citgo gas station at the 5260 block of Beechnut.They say the skimmer was found Thursday, Dec. 20, and has since been removed.Consumers who have paid at the pump at this gas station are urged to monitor their credit and debit accounts.