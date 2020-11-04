6 family members hospitalized after carbon monoxide leak at NW Harris County home

Put it where you will wake up like inside or near your bedroom. You can also put it near a heater or water furnace.

You should have a carbon monoxide detector on every level of your home.

Change the batteries twice a year when you change the clocks.

Replace your detector every five years.

Six family members were hospitalized due to a carbon monoxide leak at their home in northwest Harris County.It happened around 10 p.m. Tuesday on Lennox Garden Drive.According to officials, the home didn't have power, so the family was running a generator in their garage.When emergency crews arrived, they detected high levels of carbon monoxide inside the home.All six family members were taken to the hospital to be evaluated. They're all expected to survive.Carbon monoxide poisoning occurs when it builds up in your bloodstream. It can cause tissue damage or even death.It's also dangerous because it's a colorless, odorless, and tasteless gas.Carbon monoxide is produced by any fuel burning device and can come from three main sources: your homes furnace, dryer vent, and a fireplace or chimney.That's why you're urged to check your carbon monoxide detectors, especially as the weather turns cooler, and you may be running more heat sources.Here are some tips when it comes to carbon monoxide detectors.If you think you or someone you're with may have carbon monoxide poisoning, get into fresh air right away and seek emergency medical care.