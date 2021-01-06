Man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds at NE Houston car wash

Houston police received a call for a reported shooting around 9:13 p.m. Tuesday. Upon arrival, officers found an adult man with multiple gunshot wounds.
Police say the man was partially inside and partially outside of a black SUV. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Shooting/Homicide: 4600 Laura Koppe. Male shot deceased in car wash. #hounews CC8— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 6, 2021
Police are looking for any surveillance video to figure out what happened.
"There is a convenience store here, a game room. It looks like that's actually an inoperable car wash. There are some horse stables behind. Maybe it's a place where people gather. I'm not exactly sure," Sgt. Earl Attebury said. "For whatever reason, the car was parked, the shooting occurred, and one male is deceased."
Attebury said multiple bullet casings were found at the scene.
Police are asking anyone who saw or knows anything about the shooting to call Crime Stoppers.
Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.