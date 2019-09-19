How to find your vehicle after it has been towed

Police recommend going to FindMyTowedCar.com.
There, you'll enter your license plate, VIN and other identifying vehicle information. You'll need at least one of these parameters in order to search.
Vehicles that have not been released are not searchable.
You will need to allow two hours from the time your car is towed until the time it is listed on the website.
If you need to file a complaint about a vehicle that has already been released, you can do that at the same website listed above.
Find your vehicle at https://t.co/MyyRp3E3JX if left behind in high water – Avoid the hassle all together by staying off the roads until #Beta moves past us. #TurnAroundDontDrown #FindMyCar #Houston— Houston OEM (@HoustonOEM) September 22, 2020
FindMyTowedCar.com has been a key resource for drivers, especially after storms.
During Tropical Storm Beta, city officials said 126 cars were towed. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said they took more of a proactive approach during Beta by learning from previous storms and having police cut off traffic in both directions on freeways including I-45 and I-10.