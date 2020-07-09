Man killed when car hits tree and splits during alleged street race, police say

A man was killed after crashing into a tree and splitting his car in half in northwest Houston.

Officers responded to the crash in the 10000 block of North Houston Rosslyn around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Witnesses at the scene told police they saw the driver and another car speeding down North Houston Rosslyn moments before the victim veered off the road and hit a tree.

According to authorities, the driver was thrown from his car during the crash and died at the scene.

Police say they are looking for surveillance video to figure out more information about the other driver involved and whether they may have been involved in an illegal street race.
