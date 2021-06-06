crash

Video shows car run stop sign and slam into METRO bus in Third Ward

EMBED <>More Videos

Driver ignores stop sign and slams into METRO bus, video shows

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A driver ran a stop sign and slammed into a METRO bus Sunday morning in Third Ward, according to authorities.

It happened just after 7:30 a.m. on McGowen and Hutchins.

Surveillance video shows the driver in the white car get out of the vehicle moments after the crash.

According to authorities, the bus also stopped but that was not recorded on camera.

The bus driver was being looked at for any injuries, authorities said. No one had been loaded up on an ambulance.

Authorities have not said what charges the driver of the white car could be facing, if any.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncar crashcrimebus crashbus drivercrashbus accidentdriver
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRASH
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Woman killed when stolen big rig crashes into house in NW Harris Co.
Family honors 20-year-old killed by drunk driver in NW Harris Co.
Suspected drunk driver slams into car stopped at light, killing 1
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
What's next for Braves-Astros? Answering key questions after 2 games
Native American group calls out MLB for Braves' use of tomahawk chop
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Show More
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
More TOP STORIES News