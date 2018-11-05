Car flips off connector ramp near Bush Intercontinental Airport

At least one person is dead after a car left a ramp on JFK Boulevard at Will Clayton Parkway.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston police are investigating a deadly crash near Bush Intercontinental Airport.

Views from SkyEye13 show an overturned car that apparently crashed off an exit ramp at 18350 JFK Blvd. at Will Clayton Parkway.

The guardrail above the crash scene appears to show some damage from a crash.



We do not know what led up to the crash.

The southbound lanes of JFK Boulevard have been shut down and traffic is being rerouted to Will Clayton.

The Houston Airport System says traffic leaving Terminals A and B at the airport will be detoured through the central cargo area.

