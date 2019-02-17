MISSING WOMAN

Vehicle and body found during search for woman missing since Jan. 2: Texas EquuSearch

The 48-year-old woman was last seen on Jan. 2, leaving her Houston home. She was driving a gray, 2012 Chrysler with Texas plates LKJ-0423.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Texas EquuSearch says they have found a vehicle similar to the one Jennifer Ann Scott-Perkins was seen driving before she went missing on Jan. 2.

The search and rescue team say the vehicle was found in the Trinity River. EquuSearch said they also found a body inside.

The 48-year-old woman was last seen on Jan. 2, leaving her Houston home. She was driving a gray, 2012 Chrysler with Texas plates LKJ-0423.

RELATED: Houston woman was 'upset' before disappearing: police

Houston police said Perkins made several phone calls near Highway 146 and Highway 787 near Rye, in north Liberty County.

According to investigators, Perkins sounded upset during a call made just before she disappeared.
