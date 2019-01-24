MISSING PERSON

Houston woman was 'upset' before disappearing: police

Jennifer Ann Scott-Perkins has been missing for 22 days with few clues in her disappearance.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Authorities need your help finding a Houston woman who was described as being emotionally distraught just before she disappeared in Liberty County.

Jennifer Ann Scott-Perkins left her home on Jan. 2 and has not been seen since leaving a friend's home in the town of Shepherd, located about 60 miles northeast of Houston.

Houston police said Perkins made several phone calls near Highway 146 and Highway 787 near Rye, in north Liberty County.

According to investigators, Perkins sounded upset during a call made just before she disappeared.

She was last seen driving a gray colored 2012 Chrysler 200 with Texas license plate LJK0423.

Perkins is described as a white female, standing at 5'2", 140 lbs., with blonde hair down to the middle of her back, usually worn in a ponytail braid. She has green eyes and several tattoos on her arms and back.

She was wearing a pink hat, tights, boots and a thin black or gray jacket when she disappeared.

If you know where she is or have seen her, call Houston police at 713-308-3600, the Liberty County Sheriff's Office at 936-336-4500 or Texas EquuSearch at 281-309-9500.
