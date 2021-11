University of Houston's new research may detect cancer cells faster and easier

HOUSTON, Texas -- Early stage cancer is hard to detect, mostly because traditional diagnostic imaging cannot detect tumors smaller than a certain size. One Houston innovator is looking to change that.Wei-Chuan Shih, professor of electrical and computer engineering at the University of Houston's Cullen College of Engineering, recently published his findings in IEEE Sensors journal . According to a news release from UH, the cells around cancer tumors are small - 30-150nm in diameter - and complex, and the precise detection of these exosome-carried biomarkers with molecular specificity has been elusive, until now."This work demonstrates, for the first time, that the strong synergy of arrayed radiative coupling and substrate undercut can enable high-performance biosensing in the visible light spectrum where high-quality, low-cost silicon detectors are readily available for point-of-care application," says Shih in the release. "The result is a remarkable sensitivity improvement, with a refractive index sensitivity increase from 207 nm/RIU to 578 nm/RIU."