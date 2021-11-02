cancer

University of Houston's new research may detect cancer cells faster and easier

EMBED <>More Videos

More women who aren't smokers diagnosed with lung cancer, but why?

HOUSTON, Texas -- Early stage cancer is hard to detect, mostly because traditional diagnostic imaging cannot detect tumors smaller than a certain size. One Houston innovator is looking to change that.

Wei-Chuan Shih, professor of electrical and computer engineering at the University of Houston's Cullen College of Engineering, recently published his findings in IEEE Sensors journal. According to a news release from UH, the cells around cancer tumors are small - 30-150nm in diameter - and complex, and the precise detection of these exosome-carried biomarkers with molecular specificity has been elusive, until now.

"This work demonstrates, for the first time, that the strong synergy of arrayed radiative coupling and substrate undercut can enable high-performance biosensing in the visible light spectrum where high-quality, low-cost silicon detectors are readily available for point-of-care application," says Shih in the release. "The result is a remarkable sensitivity improvement, with a refractive index sensitivity increase from 207 nm/RIU to 578 nm/RIU."

The video above is from a previous report.

For more on this story, visit our partners at Culturemap.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencehoustonhealthcancer careresearchcancerhouston culturemapscienceculturemap
CANCER
Health care hero overcomes odds to serve LGBTQ+ Houstonians
James Michael Tyler, known for 'Friends,' dies of cancer
Runner uses miles to help young cancer patients
Breast cancer survivor shares story of being diagnosed at 29
TOP STORIES
Strong cold front brings messy weather later today
Human remains reportedly found in NW Harris Co., sheriff says
50-year-old Houston police sergeant charged with 2 child sex felonies
Pasadena ISD bus driver finds service members' medals outside store
Voting results for Texas propositions and local elections
Harris Co. Judge Hidalgo lowers COVID threat level to 'significant'
Where do we go from here? These Astros stars might not be back
Show More
Unsolved: Princess Blue
Ford unveils all-electric F-100 Eluminator concept truck
Kids 5-11 roll up sleeves for COVID vaccine
Teens on the run after robbing and shooting man over phone, HPD says
ABC13 to host national debate on reparations for Black Americans
More TOP STORIES News