animal attack

Camel kills 2 men, attacks police car after escaping enclosure on Tennessee farm

Police 'put the camel down' when it moved toward responding deputies, according to the Obion County Sheriff's Office.
By Alex Meier

This stock image shows police tape at an active crime scene. (Shutterstock)

OBION, Tenn. -- Two people were killed Thursday afternoon after a camel escaped its enclosure on a Tennessee farm and attacked.

Officials said police responded to a call about a loose camel that was attacking people at Shirley Farms in Obion, a rural town in the northwestern corner of the state.

Responding officers began rendering aid to two unconscious men at the farm when the camel "attacked" a police vehicle, according to an Obion County Sheriff's Office statement.

The animal "then [moved] towards deputies who were attempting to move a victim to EMS" and "it was at this time officers had to put the camel down for the safety of everyone on scene."

The victims, identified as 42-year-old Bobby Matheny and 67-year-old Tommy Gunn, were pronounced dead at the scene.

It is unclear how the camel managed to escape its enclosure, what provoked the attacks and what type of injuries the men sustained.

In 2018, six children and one adult were injured when a camel ended up getting loose and running wild at a circus in Pittsburgh. And in 2015, two people were trampled to death when a man snuck into a camel's holding pen on a Texas farm.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tennesseeanimalcamelanimal attacku.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ANIMAL ATTACK
Tiger killed after attacking man who entered zoo enclosure: Officials
12-year-old boy describes crocodile attack at Cancun resort
Texas ranks #1 on list of states with risk of being killed by animal
Man suffers serious leg injury in shark attack in Louisiana
TOP STORIES
Deshaun Watson faces no criminal charges in sexual assault lawsuits
Texas clinics' lawsuit over abortion ban is 'effectively over'
Warrant served at county offices as contract investigation intensifies
Memorial Hermann and Blue Cross Blue Shield reach deal for care
Mother charged with child endangerment after 4 children found alone
Cold front dropping temps, increasing rain chances
Texas judge hears case on state's trans youth investigations
Show More
Car burglary suspect dies after being shot and run over in SW Houston
Second brother wanted for capital murder in death of 18-year-old
Shooting suspect went on crime spree while out on bond, records show
US slashes Russia trade status, bans alcohol and seafood
Man charged with 8th DWI rearrested after granted bond
More TOP STORIES News