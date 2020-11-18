Society

WWII veteran receives more than 500 birthday cards, gifts with daughter's help

SUNNYVALE, California -- A World War II veteran in California who recently celebrated his 95th birthday received a big surprise.

The daughter of John Atwell wrote a letter to a reporter asking if anyone might be willing to send a birthday card to her dad.

RELATED: Bay Area WWII veteran honored, surprised with drive-by celebration for 95th birthday

She said the pandemic has been tough for him because he's all by himself. John's picture was shared online along with the request. That was just over a month ago and to date, he has received more than 500 cards and gifts. In fact, the special notes keep on coming too.

They've come from as far as Germany, France, and Taiwan but also most of the United States.

RELATED: 95-year-old East Bay veteran reflects on military career in Navy Reserves

One card blew up with confetti that he is still cleaning up. A general in Hawaii sent John a medallion he had given to his men during his service.

Julie said he is reading each and every card and still has many to go. He saves them all and reads her his favorites every Wednesday when she visits.

Many of the cards are long letters from sons and daughters whose parents also served in WWII.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycaliforniabirthdaygiftsmilitarynationalworld war iiu.s. & worldgood newsfeel goodveteran
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. judge calls new COVID-19 trends 'alarming and deadly'
Mother of murdered UH football player says her son was robbed of his legacy
Tragedy strikes family again after losing mom to COVID-19
Girl tried to catch school bus when she was fatally hit, police say
Person of interest in HPD sergeant's death identified as 24-year-old
TikTok account made to bully CFISD students sparks concern
Lamborghini and Porsche vehicles seized in $16M PPP fraud case
Show More
4 suspects captured on camera in Midtown high-rise murder
After a cold start, here's how quickly it warms up Wednesday
Doctor concerned about people choosing not to take COVID-19 vaccine
Trump fires cybersecurity chief for saying election was secure
Wharton man steps up to help those struggling with pandemic
More TOP STORIES News