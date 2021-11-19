4 Texas volleyball players indicted after teammate allegedly stripped on school bus

CALDWELL, Texas (KTRK) -- Four Texas volleyball players have been indicted for allegedly forcibly stripping a teammate on a school bus.Katherine Hart, 18, Marina Brinkman, 17, Sophie Goodman, 17, and Kadie Hartman, 17, were charged for the Sept. 21 incident involving a 14-year-old.The students attend Caldwell High School, which is southwest of College Station. They told investigators the incident was part of a tradition that "happens every year."The incident happened as the team was returning home from a game in Bell County.According to documents, three of the teens held down the victim and pulled down her pants and underwear, exposing her genitals, while the other teen acted as a lookout.In court documents, the 14-year-old victim said the lookout "played music as loud as possible" and also sang loudly to drown out any sound she made.Now, almost two months since the incident, Hart, Brinkman, Goodman and Hartman were all indicted on a charge for engaging in an organized criminal activity - a third-degree felony, according to a release from Milam County.