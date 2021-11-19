sexual assault

4 Texas volleyball players indicted after teammate allegedly stripped on school bus

EMBED <>More Videos

Volleyball players charged after teen says she was forcibly stripped

CALDWELL, Texas (KTRK) -- Four Texas volleyball players have been indicted for allegedly forcibly stripping a teammate on a school bus.

Katherine Hart, 18, Marina Brinkman, 17, Sophie Goodman, 17, and Kadie Hartman, 17, were charged for the Sept. 21 incident involving a 14-year-old.

The video above is from a previous story.

The students attend Caldwell High School, which is southwest of College Station. They told investigators the incident was part of a tradition that "happens every year."

The incident happened as the team was returning home from a game in Bell County.

According to documents, three of the teens held down the victim and pulled down her pants and underwear, exposing her genitals, while the other teen acted as a lookout.

In court documents, the 14-year-old victim said the lookout "played music as loud as possible" and also sang loudly to drown out any sound she made.

Now, almost two months since the incident, Hart, Brinkman, Goodman and Hartman were all indicted on a charge for engaging in an organized criminal activity - a third-degree felony, according to a release from Milam County.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texascollege stationhigh schooltexas newsindecent exposurehigh school sportssexual assaultchild sex assault
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SEXUAL ASSAULT
Ghislaine Maxwell trial deliberations halt until Monday
Maxwell trial jury finishes first full day of deliberations
Jury gets case in Ghislaine Maxwell's sex trafficking trial
'Sex and the City' actor Chris Noth accused of sexual assaults
TOP STORIES
Congress to investigate Live Nation's role in Astroworld tragedy
Fort Bend County Judge KP George tests positive for COVID-19
Pilot killed in crash after colliding with paraglider identified
U.S. authorizes first pill against COVID-19
HPD sergeant gets new kidney from fellow officer
Driver behind wheel of fatal bus crash says it feels like bad dream
Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1
Show More
Texas campaign runner blames Gov. Abbott for past veto
Omicron symptoms: Early indicators suggest variant causes mild COVID
Texas A&M pulls out of Gator Bowl due COVID-19 issues, injuries
Much warmer weather on the way
Restaurants open on Christmas Day
More TOP STORIES News