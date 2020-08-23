Louisiana Cajun Navy on standby for Tropical Storm Marco

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- They were heaven sent when Harvey hit us three years ago, and now, they're ready to step in again.You may remember the Cajun Navy, our neighbors to the east who loaded up and brought their fleet of boats here to southeast Texas.They're credited with saving thousands of lives and rescuing countless Houstonians who were stuck in flood waters.Well, members of the Louisiana Cajun Navy are now preparing for the threat of two storms in the Gulf of Mexico.Eyewitness News spoke with two of the organizers on Zoom as they worked to finalize their plans."We have been blessed with some resources to help," said member of the New Orleans team Jordy Bloodsworth. "There's no better thing you could do in a time of need for somebody else than help them out, because no matter what it is, we've all been down on our luck or been in a bad position before, so I feel like if it's not me in that position, I'm going to go help somebody. Because if it was me, I'd want somebody to help me out."This year, there is an additional challenge of working during a pandemic. There is concern about lack of social distancing and shelters with a highly contagious virus that's not under control."It has happened to us. We knows what it feels like, and we have the opportunity now to with the assets and the amount of volunteers, and the way this thing has grown, this movement has grown, to be on standby to be able to help others," said leader of the Hammond, Louisiana team Clyde Cain. "When the storm occurs, people panic. Even if you have a plan, it's very hard for a family with kids dealing with this. And of course, with the new invisible enemy we have with COVID, it's been really hard. We've been struggling with how to structure our rescues as far as rescuing and where to bring them to, and also working with local communities as far as how are they going to make it safe to come and also be protected from COVID."With the path of two storms tracking on a more easterly direction toward the central Gulf coast as of Saturday evening, they are trying to remain flexible and position themselves wherever they think they'll do the most good.