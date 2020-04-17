New bond and warrant set for man accused of beating his ex and her grandma

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In a rare move, the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals has increased a low bond for a man who was released from jail, who now stands accused of another violent crime.

We have been telling you about Timothy Singleton as we reported about Harris County judges setting low bonds for people charged with violent crimes in an effort to empty the jail amid the pandemic.

Singleton, who has prior convictions, was given a $500 bond after being accused of pulling a gun on his aunt's neighbor. Prosecutors asked for a $50,000 bond.

Singleton paid $50 and got out of jail. Two weeks later, he was charged with beating up his ex-girlfriend and her grandmother.

MORE: Man let out of jail for $50 accused of beating his ex and her grandma

Friday, the court of criminal appeals granted the request from the Harris County District Attorney's Office to raise his bond. It's now $100,000. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

RELATED: Federal judge rejects motion to release up to 4,000 Harris County Jail inmates

Follow Jessica Willey on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoninmatescoronavirusharris county sheriffs office
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump gives governors options on how to reopen the economy
Mayor won't rush to reopen Houston after Texas order
Texas first state to give dates easing COVID-19 restrictions
Wet and stormy weather for parts of the weekend
TIMELINE: Here are the dates when things can reopen in Texas
SPONSORED: Emergency food storage in stock - here's how to get it
Former Texan Owen Daniels opens up about his depression
Show More
Signs showing Harris Co. 'flattening the curve,' judge says
Montgomery Co. ends COVID-19 stay-home order
Disney on Broadway anniversary concert benefit event: WATCH LIVE
Need for food in Houston expected to increase
Here's how Gov. Abbott's 'retail to-go' order will operate
More TOP STORIES News