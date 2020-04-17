New bond and warrant set for man accused of beating his ex and her grandma

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In a rare move, the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals has increased a low bond for a man who was released from jail, who now stands accused of another violent crime.We have been telling you about Timothy Singleton as we reported about Harris County judges setting low bonds for people charged with violent crimes in an effort to empty the jail amid the pandemic.Singleton, who has prior convictions, was given a $500 bond after being accused of pulling a gun on his aunt's neighbor. Prosecutors asked for a $50,000 bond.Singleton paid $50 and got out of jail. Two weeks later, he was charged with beating up his ex-girlfriend and her grandmother.Friday, the court of criminal appeals granted the request from the Harris County District Attorney's Office to raise his bond. It's now $100,000. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.