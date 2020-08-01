Coronavirus

Huntsville landmark closes after 83 years because of COVID-19

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KTRK) -- The Cafe Texan, a popular landmark frequented by locals and visitors alike, is closing after 83 years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

SEE RELATED STORY: Cafe Texan in Huntsville still standing strong 83 years later

Owner John Strickland announced the permanent closure of Cafe Texan on Facebook Wednesday morning.


"It's a real tragedy that we had to close it down," Strickland told The Huntsville Item. "When I closed up because of COVID-19, I had not intended to close it permanently."

Strickland told the newspaper he had opted to remain closed for the majority of the past five months for the safety of his customer base, who were mainly senior citizens, and his staff. However, he had intended to reopen when the time was right.

SEE RELATED STORY: Enjoy delicious southern food at the oldest cafe in Texas

The cafe was bought in 1996 when a generation of World War II vets were in their 70s.

"I saw most of Huntsville's greatest generation pass away," Strickland told the newspaper. "They had been in and out of the cafe all of their lives, because the cafe had been there all of their lives. It has been a pleasure knowing folks and most of them were vital parts of the community."

According to the newspaper, the building was sold to a buyer, who plans on turning the space into a downtown museum.

The video above is from a previous story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesshuntsvillebusinessfoodcoronaviruscafesstore closingrestaurantcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week
Social distancing prevented 1 million COVID cases in 46 countries
Doctors try pressurized oxygen chambers to fight COVID-19
Negotiators report progress in stimulus bill talks
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Schools can't shutdown before classes start, Gov. Abbott says
Negotiators report progress in stimulus bill talks
Strong storms move out, scattered showers remain across region
Astronauts face final leg of SpaceX test flight: coming home
Social distancing prevented 1 million COVID cases in 46 countries
1 dead after car flies off downtown freeway overpass
New sculpture on Galveston after 1900 storm coming soon
Show More
Young mother remains missing after toddler found alone
Popular Texas German festival canceled due to COVID concerns
Houston Restaurant Weeks is back but with delivery, takeout
Worries grow over teacher shortages as COVID-19 pandemic worsens
Two friends kill massive 460-pound feral hog while hunting
More TOP STORIES News