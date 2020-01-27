Society

You have to see the cabbage that won this Texas 3rd grader $1K

WILLIS, Texas (KTRK) -- A Texas third grader has some big bragging rights, and she has the green thumb to prove it!

Braylen Davidson, of Willis, was among the one million third graders who participated in the National Bonnie Plants Third Grade Cabbage Program in hopes of winning Best in State.

Well, she pulled it off!

On top of taking home the top prize in Texas, she will receive a savings bond worth $1,000 toward her education.

Bonnie Plants says growing a colossal cabbage may sound like a daunting task for young kids, but if they follow some simple steps, it's actually easier than they think.

Steps include giving cabbages at least six hours of full sunlight or more, if possible, and making sure cabbages have plenty of space. They need at least three feet on each side to spread out.

The program is free to any third-grade classroom in the 48 contiguous states.
