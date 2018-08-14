UBER

Fake vomit claims by Uber drivers costing passengers big bucks

Some customers claim that UBER drivers are filing false damge reports

The Better Business Bureau is issuing a warning against Uber drivers.

The BBB reports drivers are making false claims of customers throwing up in their cars and then charging them for the fake clean-up.

Riders can be charged up to $150 or more for the cleanup, and the money can be taken right out of their account.

If you're worried that this could happen to you, the Better Business Bureau suggests checking the driver's rating and double checking any Uber payments.
