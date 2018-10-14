Uber and Lyft offer free and discounted rides on Election Day

Over 15 million people cited transportation as their primary barrier to voting in the 2016 election — that’s why we’re introducing The Ride to Vote. Lyft will provide free and discounted rides to the Polls. #TheRidetoVote https://t.co/E8GVhNNkE8 pic.twitter.com/1kmqWlSpsB — Lyft (@lyft) August 23, 2018

You drive the vote, we’ll get you to the polls. Learn more about how we’re helping people show up on Election Day. https://t.co/ftLaWCEhZ7 — Uber (@Uber) October 4, 2018

Uber and Lyft announced plans to offer free and discounted rides to the polls on Nov. 6 for Election Day.Lyft made the announcement back in August, while Uber released its statement last week.Uber will even offer a "get to the polls button" to help voters quickly find their polling place.