Starbucks to close 150 underperforming stores in 2019

Your neighborhood coffee shop could be closing within the next few months.

Starbucks will close 150 underperforming stores in 2019.

The coffee chain says the closures will help them better meet the needs of customers.

Earlier this month, Howard Schultz announced he was stepping down as executive chairman.

Schultz, 64, said public service could be in his future.

"Starbucks changed the way millions of people drink coffee, this is true, but we also changed people's lives in communities around the world for the better," Schultz said in his letter.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
