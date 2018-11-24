SMALL BUSINESS

Small business owners ask Houstonians to consider shopping local this holiday season

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Local businesses in Houston are asking shoppers to consider shopping local this holiday season.

"It really truly makes an impact every single time and it's wonderful," said Amy Woods, who owns Anvil Cards with her husband. "We're really grateful."

The shop features a wide variety of hand crafted greeting cards, drawn by Woods' husband, that showcase pride for Houston, where the couple is from.

In addition to cards, the shop features several other items all created by local artists.

The holiday shopping rush is typically dominated by big box chain stores across the country, offering steep price cuts and coupon.

Small shop owners like Roswitha Firth, who owns Antiquarium, argues local businesses provide a direct connection to the community and unique goods that can't be found just anywhere.

"For a day like today, we can really take a great benefit from people choosing to spend their dollars with small businesses," she said. "It's really important to us."

