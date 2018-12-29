BUSINESS

Sears chairman makes last-minute, $4.4B bid to save company

EMBED </>More Videos

A last-minute bid has been submitted to save Sears from bankruptsy.

ROCKFORD, Illinois --
Sears Chairman Eddie Lampert has put in a last minute bid to save the company.

The retailer is fighting to keep their doors open.

Lampert's $4.4 billion deal came just ahead of the company's self-imposed deadline Friday.

If the bid is approved, Lampert said he plans to keep 425 stores open and offer jobs to as many as 50,000 employees.

Despite this effort, experts said the retailer still faces an uphill battle. Even if the bid is accepted, at least 80 store closures are anticipated.

Most of those stores will be closed by late March.

"What's happening at Sears is not a surprise. It's been a company that's been struggling for at least at decade, and they're kind of running out of options to help them save the business," said retail expert Neil Stern.

Since filing bankruptcy in October, Sears has announced plans to close more than one third of its stores.

Sears was once the world's largest retailer.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessbankruptcysearsretailu.s. & worldIllinois
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
Canino Produce closing after 60 years in business
Barber's cutting edge gives bald men full head of hair
Double Dave's Pizza gives back to customers before closing
Jennie-O recalls 164,000 pounds of raw ground turkey
More Business
Top Stories
Unrestrained toddler dies after major crash, deputies say
Husband saves wife by shooting at would-be-robbers
Family loses everything, including pets after apartment fire
Constable deputy injured in major crash
What to know when buying Houston Texans playoff tickets
Coast Guard unsure of future checks amid government shutdown
Man arrested for allegedly setting Dollar General on fire
Hotel fires 2 employees who kicked out a black man
Show More
Man kills woman, 2 kids, and grandmother
Iggy Azalea's backup dancer suffers a seizure mid-concert
Man poses as homeless man, gives out $100 bills to people
After a rainy weekend, colder air could be arriving mid-week.
UH considering parting ways with Applewhite, sources say
More News