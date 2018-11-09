BUSINESS

Sears and Kmart closing 40 more stores

EMBED </>More Videos

Sears, Kmart closing more stores. Maribel Abers reports during Action News Mornigns on November 9, 2018.

The problems continue to mount for troubled retailers Sears and Kmart.

Sears Holdings announced Thursday that 11 Kmarts and 29 Sears locations will shut their doors in February.

When all is said and done, less than 500 Sears and Kmart stores will remain open.

The announcement comes as Sears Holdings works to find a way forward after filing for bankruptcy.

The company has struggled for years and is now drowning in debt.

These are the stores that will be closing, in addition to the 142 locations the company said would shut down in the coming months. Both complete lists are below, with the newer one first.

40 Sears, Kmart stores closing from November 8, 2018 list:

Alaska

Sears:

Airport Way, Fairbanks

Arizona

Sears:

4604 E Cactus Road, Phoenix

California

Sears:

La Cumbre Plz Santa Barbara

Kmart:

26471 Ynez Road, Temecula

Connecticut

Sears:

470 Lewis Ave, Meriden

Florida

Sears:

801 N Congress Ave, Boynton Beach
3342 Nw Federal Hwy Us#1, Jensen Beach

Illinois

Kmart:

3443 W Addison, Chicago
3250 Clear Lake Road, Springfield

Idaho

Sears:

2300 E 17Th St, Idaho Falls

Indiana

Sears:

Marquette Mall, Michigan City

Maine

Kmart:

18 Elm Plaza, Waterville

Maryland

Sears:

7103 Democracy Blvd., Bethesda

Michigan

Sears: 5

575 B Drive N, Battle Creek

Mississippi

Sears:

1740 Bonita Lakes Circle, Meridian

1001 Barnes Crossing Road, Tupelo

Nebraska

Sears:

3404 W 13Th St, Grand Island

Nevada

Sears:

4355 Grand Canyon Dr, Las Vegas

New York

Sears:

3065 Route 50, Saratoga Spgs
21182 Salmon Run Mall, Watertown

Kmart 805 New York Ave, Huntington

North Carolina

Sears:

3320 Silas Creek Pkwy Winston, Salem

Ohio

Sears 987 E Ash St, Piqua

Pennsylvania

Sears:

1665 State Hill Road, Reading / Wyomissing
344 Stroud Mall, Stroudsburg

Kmart:

7101 Roosevelt, Blvd Philadelphia
1901 Lincoln Hwy, North Versailles

Puerto Rico

Kmart:

Castro Perez Ave (Pr 122), San German
100 Ave. San Patricio, Guaynabo / San Juan
Betamces 400, Las Catalinas Mall, Caguas

South Carolina

Sears:

2197 Dave Lyle Blvd, Rock Hill

Tennessee

Sears:

Southland Mall, Memphis
401 Northgate Mall, Chattanooga
198 Foothills Mall, Maryville
1720 Old Fort Pkwy, Murfreesboro

Texas

Sears:

750 Sunland Park Dr, El Paso
Longview Texas Mall, Longview

Virginia

Sears:

10101 Brook Road Glen Allen / Richmond

Wisconsin

Sears:

2500 Milton Ave, Janesville

Kmart:

6077 S Packard Avenue, Cudahy

142 Sears, Kmart stores closing from October 15, 2018 list:

Alabama

Sears:

1001 Rainbow Dr., Gadsden

Arizona

Sears:

3177 Chandler Village Dr., Chandler

7611 W Thomas Rd., Phoenix-Desert Sky

6515 E Southern Ave., Mesa/East

3150 S 4th Ave., Yuma

2250 El Mercado Loop, Sierra Vista

Arkansas

Kmart:

2821 East Main St., Russellville

EMBED More News Videos

Last of the area Toys R Us closes its door in Exton. Vernon Odom reports during Action News at 4:30 p.m. on June 29, 2018.

California

Kmart:

215 W Hanford/Armona Rd, Lemoore

1351 E Hatch Rd., Modesto

375 E Alessandro Blvd, Riverside

3247 W Noble Ave., Visalia

912 County Line Rd., Delano

2530 S Euclid Ave., Ontario

3968-A Missouri Flat Rd., Placerville

Sears:

3001 Ming Ave, Bakersfield

1401 N Montebello Blvd, Montebello

100 Los Cerritos Mall, Cerritos

100 Vintage Faire Mall, Modesto

3751 S Dogwood Ave., El Centro

1011 W Olive Ave., Merced

5901 Florin Rd., Florin

1700 Stoneridge Dr., Pleasanton

100 Santa Rosa Plz, Santa Rosa

3333 Bristol St., Costa Mesa

Colorado

Sears:

7001 S University Blvd, Centennial

10785 W Colfax Ave., Lakewood

Connecticut

Sears:

850 Hartford Tnpk, Waterford

1201 Boston Post Rd Sp 2095, Milford

Florida

Kmart:

12350 SW 8th St., Miami

900 NW 76 Boulevard, Gainesville

Sears:

733 N Highway 231, Panama City

1050 S Babcock St., Melbourne

3100 SW College Rd., Ste 300, Ocala

3800 Us Highway 98 N Ste 500, Lakeland

303 Us Hwy 301 Blvd W, Bradenton

300 Mary Esther Blvd, Mary Esther

Georgia

Kmart:

400 Crosstown Road, Peachtree City

6239 Turner Lake Road Covington

Sears:

Illinois

Kmart:

3701 Broadway St., Quincy

5000 23rd Ave., Moline

4210 N Harlem Ave., Norridge

Sears:

3340 Mall Loop Dr., Joliet

Indiana

Kmart:
430 W Ridge Rd, Griffith

723 3rd Ave, Jasper

2307 Superior, Webster City

6780 W Washington St., Indianapolis

Sears:
3401 S Us Highway 41, Terre Haute

460 N Milwaukee St., Boise

1251 Us Highway 31 N, Greenwood

Iowa

Kmart:

2803 E Kanesville Blvd, Council Bluffs

1111 N 2Nd, Cherokee

Kansas

Kmart:

400 South Broadway, Salina

7836 State Ave., Kansas City

Kentucky

Kmart:

600 C W Stevens Blvd, Grayson

2625 Scottsville Rd., Bowling Green

Northridge S/C Us Hwy 127, Russell Springs

Sears:

4807 Outer Loop, Louisville-Okolona

Louisiana

Kmart:

7000 Veterans Memorial, Metairie

Maine

Kmart:

417 Main St., Madawaska

Maryland

Kmart:

835 Solomons Island Rd N, Prince Frederick

6163 Oxon Hill Rd., Oxon Hill

Sears:

400 N Center St., Westminster

10300 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Columbia

15700 Emerald Way, Bowie

Massachusetts

Sears:

1235 Worcester Rd., Natick

Michigan

Kmart:

06600 M-66 North, Charlevoix

1025 M-24, Lake Orion

Sears:

2100 Southfield Rd., Lincoln Park

900 Briarwood Cir., Ann Arbor

Minnesota

Sears:

12431 Wayzata Blvd., Minnetonka

425 Rice St., St Paul

Missouri

Kmart:

2901-5 N Belt Hwy, St. Joseph

7100 Nw Prairie View Rd., Kansas City

1 Flower Valley Shp Ctr, Florissant

Nevada

Sears:

1245 W Warm Springs Rd., Henderson

New Hampshire

Sears:

50 Fox Run Rd Ste 74 Portsmouth

New Jersey

Kmart:

779 Delsea Dr N, Glassboro

Sears:

1750 Deptford Center Rd., Deptford

1500 Highway 35, Middletown

New Mexico

Sears:

6600 Menaul Blvd Ne Ste 700, Coronado

New York

Kmart:

987 Route 6, Mahopac

2590 Military Rd., Niagara Falls

93 West Campbell Rd., Schenectady

349 Orchard Park Rd., West Seneca

8363 Lewiston Rd., Batavia

Sears:

Rt 394 & Hunt Blvd, Lakewood

600 Lee Blvd, Yorktown Hts, NY

75 W Route 59 Ste 100, Nanuet

1111 Franklin Ave, Garden City

North Carolina

Kmart:
1530 East Broad St., Statesville

1001 Patton Ave., Asheville

4500 Western Blvd., Raleigh
Sears:

703 N Berkeley Blvd, Goldsboro

11033 Carolina Place Pkwy, Pineville

400 Cross Creek Mall, Fayetteville

Ohio

Kmart:

15891 State Rt 170, East Liverpool

17840 Bagley Rd, Middleburg Heights

Sears:

5320 Youngstown Rd., Niles

Oklahoma

Sears:

3201 W Main St., Norman

6929 S Memorial Dr., Tulsa Woodland Hls

Oregon

Kmart:

3955 S W Murray Blvd, Beaverton

827 Lancaster Dr., Ne Salem (Lancaster)

Sears:

9800 Sw Washington Square Rd., Washington Sq

Pennsylvania

Kmart:

720 Clairton Blvd/Rte 51, Pleasant Hills

528 W Plank Rd., Altoona

1502 South Fourth St., Allentown

1000 Nutt Rd., Phoenixville

1170 Mae St., Hummelstown

100 Tarentum Rd, New Kensington

1180 Walnut Bottom Rd., Carlisle

880 Butler St., Pittsburgh

3205 Lincoln Hwy, Thorndale

111 Hulst Dr, Ste 722, Matamoras

Sears:

5522 Shaffer Rd Ste 129, Dubois

2300 E Lincoln Hwy, Langhrn/Oxford Vly

100 Neshaminy Mall, Bensalem/Crnwls Hts

EMBED More News Videos

Sears adds more stores to its closing list. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on July 8, 2018.

South Carolina

Kmart:

129 West Butler Ave., Mauldin

2302 Cherry Rd., Rock Hill

Tennessee

Kmart:

6909 Maynardville Pike NE, Knoxville

Sears:

2801 Wilma Rudolph Blvd, Clarksville

2100 Hamilton Place Blvd, Chattanooga

2800 N Germantown Prkway, Cordova

7600H Kingston Pike, West Town

Texas

Sears:

2605 Preston Rd., Frisco

2002 S Expy 83, Harlingen

6002 Slide Rd., Lubbock

1000 E 41st, Austin

6301 NW Loop 410, San Antonio

3450 W Camp Wisdom Rd., Southwest Ctr

2501 Irving Mall, Irving

2901 S Capitol Of Texas Hwy, Austin/Barton Creek

7508 N Navarro St., Victoria

Virginia

Kmart:

118 Waller Mill Rd., Williamsburg

6364 Springfield Plaza, Springfield

2712 W Main St., Waynesboro

Sears:

100 Newmarket Fair Mall, Hampton

Washington

Kmart:

1001 E Sunset Dr., Bellingham

Sears:

3500 S Meridian Ste 900, Puyallup

West Virginia

Kmart:

1701 4th Ave W, Charleston

Wyoming

Kmart:

4000 East 2nd St., Casper

Sears:

701 SE Wyoming Blvd, Casper

9520 Mall Rd., Westover/Morgantown
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessu.s. & worldsearskmartstore closing
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
Construction of 6-mile Texas border wall to begin February
Community rallies behind doughnut shop owner
Geoffrey's back! Kroger, Ralph's to sell exclusive Toys "R" Us toys
HCC hosted an Entrepreneur Boot Camp for Women
'ROKiT' fuel: Houston Rockets get first jersey sponsor
More business
BUSINESS
Google employees walk out to protest treatment of women
3 Houston-area Randalls stores are closing their doors
Rice Village gets a new pet store: Three Dog Bakery
StarKist admits fixing tuna prices, faces $100 million fine
More Business
Top Stories
Grief counselors at campus after students' murder-suicide
Racist post costs firefighter his job
It'll be cloudy, cold, wet and windy on Friday
Here's what traffic will look like in Houston in 20 years
Doctor accused of dyeing women's genitals purple as a joke
Houston man charged after all-night crime spree ends at church
Parents charged with breaking infant son's ribs
Man is fired after wearing t-shirt with noose on it
Show More
Backstreet Boys stopping in Houston on 'DNA World Tour'
Wheelchair and walker taken from child in N. Harris Co.
'Sounded like gunfire:' Water heater blamed for panic at Topsail High
Working with special needs children shaped St. Pius X star
St. Thomas football player offered full ride to Ivy Leagues
More News