htx clear lake

Seabrook student swings science project into business venture

SEABROOK, Texas (KTRK) -- Bryce Marcelle of Seabrook Intermediate School turned a science fair project into a business venture with his creation of the "The Sweet Spot Golf training aid."

The idea was born after not knowing what to do as a science fair project. Bryce pitched the idea to his father, who encouraged him to come up with the golf aligner.

"It kinda just came to me, an image of what the sweet spot would look like, and I drew it down for my dad and he said it would be a great experiment," Marcelle said.

Both father and son have spent countless hours working to perfect "The Sweet Spot," which has made their bond stronger.

"My dad and I have definitely grown closer during this project. We are kinda like the Yin and Yang. I think more about the people, how are they going to see it, and he thinks more about the product itself," Marcelle said.

Marcelle decided to swing into entrepreneurship and sell "The Sweet Spot" online, which you can now find on Amazon for $29.99.

Want to see more from the heart of your community? Check out your town's stories through ABC13's HTX+ Facebook page.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesshtx clear lakehtxsciencestudents
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HTX CLEAR LAKE
Clear Falls High grad with special needs known for spreading joy
Teens spending summer at NASA to launch space dreams
Get gaming! Popular old-school arcade heads to Clear Lake
Clear Lake firm playing key role in NASA's missions to the moon
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News